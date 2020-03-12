Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Etzkorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Etzkorn

Send Flowers
Benjamin Etzkorn Obituary
Benjamin Etzkorn
Benjamin Edward Etzkorn Sr., 89, of Fort Smith died Friday, March 6, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by four daughters, Anne Gaines, Eva Reed, Mary Engel and Shari Faver; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. Visitation will be at the church parish, following the burial.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -