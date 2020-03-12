|
|
|
Benjamin Etzkorn
Benjamin Edward Etzkorn Sr., 89, of Fort Smith died Friday, March 6, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by four daughters, Anne Gaines, Eva Reed, Mary Engel and Shari Faver; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. Visitation will be at the church parish, following the burial.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 14, 2020