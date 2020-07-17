1/1
Benjamin Etzkorn
Benjamin Etzkorn
Benjamin Edward Etzkorn Sr., 89, of Fort Smith entered heaven on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Barling. He retired from Whirlpool Corp. He was a Korean War-era veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary Margaret (Thomas); a son, Benjamin Edward Etzkorn Jr.; four daughters, Anne Gaines and husband Brian of Fort Smith, Eva Reed and husband Bill of Fayetteville, Mary Pat Engel and husband Joe of Fort Smith and Shari Faver and husband Bryan of Maumelle; 10 grandchildren, Chris Reed, Michelle Cash and husband Zach, Mallory Reed, Meg Williams and husband Drew, Sax Hornung and husband Nick, Kadance Hooper and husband Steven, Jake Engel, Kate Engel, Loralei Faver and Ben Jack Faver; and four great-grandchildren, Carter and Harrison Cash, Abe and Anderson Williams.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Subiaco Abbey, 405 N. Subiaco Ave., Subiaco. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Rosary will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the abbey, prior to the service.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 17 to Aug. 4, 2020.
