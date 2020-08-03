Benjamin Etzkorn Sr.

Benjamin Edward Etzkorn Sr., 89, of Fort Smith entered heaven on Friday, March 6, 2020. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Barling. He retired from Whirlpool Corp. and was a Korean War-era veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary Margaret (Thomas); and a son, Benjamin Edward Etzkorn Jr.

He is survived by four daughters, Anne Gaines and husband Brian of Fort Smith, Eva Reed and husband Bill of Fayetteville, Mary Pat Engel and husband Joe of Fort Smith and Shari Faver and husband Bryan of Maumelle; 10 grandchildren, Chris Reed, Michelle Cash and husband Zach, Mallory Reed, Meg Williams and husband Drew, Sax Hornung and husband Nick, Kadance Hooper and husband Steven, Jake Engel, Kate Engel, Loralei Faver and Ben Jack Faver; and four great-grandchildren, Carter and Harrison Cash and Abe and Anderson Williams.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Seibold and Sharum families, as well as all of the others who assisted their father in attending Mass and other church functions.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Subiaco Abbey in Subiaco followed by interment with military honors at 2 p.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Rosary service will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Subiaco Abbey in Subiaco.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St., Barling, AR 72923.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store