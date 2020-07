Or Copy this URL to Share

Bennie Caldwell

Bennie Lee Caldwell, 77, of Fort Smith passed away July 14, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by a son, Gregory Allen Caldwell of Jackson, Miss.; a daughter, Deidra Porter of Ellen Wood, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Chelsea and Donovan Porter.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store