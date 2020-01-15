|
|
Bennie Daniels
Bennie Ruth Daniels, 83, of Farmington passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Fayetteville. She retired from Planter's Peanuts and was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her companion, Jack Turner Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Lynda Lea Chronister and companion Mark Hicks of Farmington; a granddaughter, Amber Sunday and husband Bryan; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Sunday; and a niece, Paula Wilkerson.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020