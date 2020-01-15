Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Bennie Daniels Obituary
Bennie Daniels
Bennie Ruth Daniels, 83, of Farmington passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Fayetteville. She retired from Planter's Peanuts and was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her companion, Jack Turner Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Lynda Lea Chronister and companion Mark Hicks of Farmington; a granddaughter, Amber Sunday and husband Bryan; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Sunday; and a niece, Paula Wilkerson.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020
