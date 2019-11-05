|
Bennie Rausch
Bennie B. Rausch, who resided in Ratcliff, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born April 12, 1927, in Greenwood to the late Bennie J. and Opal (Skinner) Rausch. He was 92 years old. Mr. Rausch was a retired teacher from County Line School, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, was a 32nd degree Mason with membership at Charleston Masonic Lodge No. 155 and Jenny Lind Masonic Lodge No. 503 and a member of First Baptist Church in Ratcliff.
He was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Rausch; a granddaughter, Jennifer Rausch; and a brother, Jimmy Izell.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Rausch of the home; a son, Earl Rausch of Ratcliff; and two brothers, Pat Izell of Greenwood and Bob Izell of Hackett.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Brotherton Brothers Funeral Chapel in Charleston, officiated by the Rev. Robert Berry. Burial with full Masonic Rites will be at Garden of Memories in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Parsons, Ray Parsons, Joe Burton, Larry Holland, Jimmy Stubblefield and Bruce Hill.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Charleston.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 6, 2019