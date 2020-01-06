|
Benny Fant
Benny Boyd Fant, 70, of Spiro passed from this life surrounded by his family on Jan. 3, 2020, in Spiro. He was born May 22, 1949, in Fort Smith to the late Robert and Wanda Clark Fant. Benny was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served in Vietnam in 1968-69. He always had the "need for speed" and his interests ranged from drag cars to show cars and everything in between. He owned and operated Fant's Mobile Wash and between the Marines and owning his own business, developed a strong work ethic. Benny never met a stranger; and if he liked you or not, he was always highly thought of.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Terry and Leonard Fant.
Benny is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sondra; two sons, Mason Fant and his wife Tabitha and Marty Fant, all of Spiro; five grandchildren, Clark and Blaine Fant, Sean Robinson, Jackie Gonzales and Amber Fox; two brothers, Billy Fant of Indiana and Ron Fant of Bella Vista; a sister-in-law, Krista Collier of Bokoshe; a brother-in-law, Joe Waggoner of Truman; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow with Marine Corps honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020