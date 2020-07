Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Benny's life story with friends and family

Share Benny's life story with friends and family

Benny Shepherd, Sr.

Benny Shepherd, Sr., 89, of Fort Smith died July 23, 2020.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Covenant International Christian Center in Fort Smith under direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store