Benny Shepherd Sr.
Benny Shepherd Sr., 89, of Fort Smith passed on July 23, 2020. He was born Aug. 7, 1930, in Barling to John Henry Shepherd and Daisy Mae Lincoln Shepherd. He was a member of Church of the Living God serving as a deacon, treasurer and trustee. Benny worked for Attorney Harry Daily and Family, Mansell Gun & Lock, Constantino's Restaurant, Cooper's Coin and Gun and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening.
Benny was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings, Daisy Mae Shepherd, John Henry Shepherd, Lilly Bell, Wilma Mosley, Anna Mae Shepherd, Ruth Faye Jones, Dave Shepherd, Isiah Shepherd and Flossie Bell.
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Helen Irene Shepherd; two children, Wanda Marie Wiliams and Benny Shepherd Jr.; three sisters, Dovie Cambell, Eunice Lee and Dorthy Cruthird; four grandchildren, Benny Shepherd III, Caussandra J. Andrews, Alosie H. Shepherd and Robert U. Shepherd; five great-grandchildren, Anytria Shepherd, Diamond Andrew, Dasia Shepherd, Dominique Andrews and Dynasty Andrews; five great-great-grandchildren, Aspen and Isiah Shepherd, Olivia Andrews, Harris Mae Sewell and Novan Wayne Shepherd; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Benny's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at New Covenant International Christian Center, 4400 N. N St., Fort Smith, with burial to follow at Washington Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
