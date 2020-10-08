Benny Shepherd Jr.
Benny "Shep" Shepherd Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the age of 70. He was born April 5, 1950, in Fort Smith to Benny Shepherd Sr. and Helen Irene (Harris) Shepherd.
Benny attended Howard Elementary School and Lincoln High School, and graduated from Northside High School in 1968. He attended Arkansas Tech University and married his high school sweetheart, Vera Moore, on July 25, 1970. Together they raised two sons, Benny Shepherd III and Robert Shepherd, and two daughters, Cassaundra Shepherd and Aloise Shepherd.
He dedicated his life to the Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized at the age of 23 at Church of the Living God C.W.F.F Temple No. 8. He served in many different roles and was ordained as a deacon under the leadership of Overseer Gary Turner. He was a member and leader of his local church congregation, until he was unable to attend.
Shep loved sports and dedicated much of his youth to playing baseball and football for the Eighth Street Boys Club and Lincoln High School. He was a part of Northside High School Grizzly Athletics from 1966-68. The Grizzlies were football state champions in '67 and track state champions in '68. Benny was a three-year letterman in football and track. He was recognized as Northside High School's Football MVP and All-State Football Player in 1968. He was inducted into the Hall of Honor at Northside in 2011, along with other remarkable athletes. After high school, he committed to play football at Arkansas Tech University, where he received many honors including AIC All-Star Football Game (1968), three-time All-AIC Honors (1970-71), AIC Co-Conference Champions (1970) and runner-up NAIA National Champions (1971). He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in January of 1973 after his senior season. March 9, 1973, was proclaimed Benny Shepherd Jr. Day by then-mayor of Fort Smith, Jack Freeze.
He spent 33 years officiating football with his brothers, "The Crew." He was a part of the River Valley Officials Association and a lifetime member of the Arkansas Activities Association.
Benny Jr. had a passion for children, athletics and church. When he wasn't taking care of his family, he was on the sidelines cheering for one of his "kids," his beloved Grizzlies and Wonderboys. He also loved to hunt and fish. He had an infectious smile and a laugh that will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benny Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Vera Shepherd; his mother, Helen Shepherd; four children, Benny Shepherd III of Fort Smith, Robert Shepherd of Little Rock and Cassaundra Shepherd and Aloise Shepherd, both of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Anytria, Diamond, Dasia, Dominique and Dynasty; five great-grandchildren, Aspen, Isaiah, Olivia, Harris and Novan; a sister, Wanda Williams; his aunts and uncles; two godchildren, Jay and Eboni Richardson; several children by choice; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, former teammates and close friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at New Covenant International Christian Center, 4400 N. N St., Fort Smith, with burial to follow at Washington Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Jay Richardson, Benny Shepherd III, Robert Shepherd, Dominique Andrews, Allan Green and Corey Woods.
Honorary pallbearers are Stacey Sloat, Jerry Reith, Jeff Ray, Chip Johnson and the former Northside and Southside players and football players from Arkansas Tech.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
