Berdean Jeffries
Berdean E. Jeffries, 100, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker. She attended Nazarene and Missionary Alliance Churches in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Jeffries; both parents, Daniel and Ada (Ford) Peters; her brother, Russell Peters; and a niece, Jody Peters.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by four daughters, Joan Rickabaugh and Jacqueline Shaw, both of Van Buren, Donnabelle Richtsmeier of Des Moines, Iowa, and Virginia Phipps and husband Larry of Mansfield; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2019