Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Berdean Jeffries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berdean Jeffries

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Berdean Jeffries Obituary
Berdean Jeffries
Berdean E. Jeffries, 100, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at a local nursing home. She was a homemaker. She attended Nazarene and Missionary Alliance Churches in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Jeffries; both parents, Daniel and Ada (Ford) Peters; her brother, Russell Peters; and a niece, Jody Peters.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by four daughters, Joan Rickabaugh and Jacqueline Shaw, both of Van Buren, Donnabelle Richtsmeier of Des Moines, Iowa, and Virginia Phipps and husband Larry of Mansfield; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now