Berma Green
Berma Lois Green, devoted wife and mother, passed away Nov. 6, 2019. She was originally from Greenwood. She considered Fort Smith her home after she graduated from Greenwood High School. She continued her education in Fort Smith and went to business school.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin L. Green, who was an attorney in Fort Smith; her parents, Ethel (Webb) and Rufus Jones; and nine siblings who lived to adulthood, Esther (Jones) Joiner, Webb Jones, Annie (Jones) Mclellan, Glen Jones, Wayne Jones, Paul Jones, Edwin Jones and twins Theral and Terral Jones. She also had an infant sibling who lived for 23 days.
She loved everyone, including her in-laws on both sides of her family and the many family descendants, past, present and future. She loved the special friends she made while working in the records department as a deputy sheriff with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department. She also loved the special friends she made over her lifetime.
She is survived by her loving and caring daughter, Marla Lacy Green-Rodgers of Gulfport, Miss., who believes that her mother's love has been the sweetest love of her life.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Edwards Chapel with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Following the burial, the family will receive friends in the Azealia Room at Creekmore Park.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 11, 2019