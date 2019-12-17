Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Bernice Stewart


1919 - 2019
Bernice Stewart Obituary
Bernice Stewart
Bernice Murphy Stewart, 100, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at a local nursing institution. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Sebastian County. Bernice was born Aug. 1, 1919, in Greenwood to the late Vina Smith Murphy and Mont S. Murphy. She was employed at Woods Manufacturing Co. and Klein Tools, where she retired in 1985. It was at these locations of employment that she met two loyal lifetime friends, Jeweldean Porta of Fort Smith and Melba Hathaway of Lavaca.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, E.C. Stewart; a daughter, Lana; and two brothers, J.B. and Jim Murphy.
Bernice is survived by a son, Mike of Overland Park, Kan.; a son-in-law, John Swanson of Van Buren; a grandson, Steve Swanson and his wife Nicole of Barling; a great-grandson, Tyler Swanson of Fort Smith; a sister-in-law, Shirley Murphy of Cookeville, Tenn.; eight nieces, Sharon Williams of Ogden, Utah, Marcia Childers of Bradyville, Tenn., Susan Harris of Clarksville, Tenn., Brooke Peterson of Fayetteville and Wanda McLellan, Neta Stewart, Joy Armbruster and June Jones. all of Fort Smith; and nephew, Larry Ruth of Alma.
In addition to the survivors, many people contributed to Bernice's well-being during her last years, notably Bernice's late niece, Betty (Stewart) Thompson; and longtime family friends, Donna Parker of Van Buren, Dwight and Ellen Tynon of Fort Smith and Butch Crow of Tulsa.
The family also recognizes and appreciates the staff at Ashton Place for their attentive care and respect shown to Bernice during her residence.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood with interment at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be John, Steve and Tyler Swanson, Dallas and Alan LaFleur and John Murphy Jr.
Honorary pallbearer is John Murphy Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 5100 S. 31st St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or the online at .
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 18, 2019
