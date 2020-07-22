1/1
Berniece King
Berniece Myers King, 95, of Dallas passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She retired from Dixie Cup in Fort Smith and was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ishmael King; a son, Jerry King; three sisters, Maudine Lindsey, Pauline Goff and Jesse Meadows; and two brothers, Reuben Myers Jr. and Ted Myers.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Rhonda King of Carrollton, Texas; two granddaughters, Mitzi King and spouse Diana Cortez of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Sabra Girard and husband Brian of Dallas; a brother, James Myers and wife Priscilla of Fort Smith; two great-granddaughters, Alexis and Morgan Girard, both of Dallas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be held at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren. The service will be available to view on Ocker Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Public viewing will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 24 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 1349 Empire Central Drive, Dallas, TX 75247.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
08:00 - 01:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
