1/1
Bertha Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha Adams
Bertha Lee Adams, 86, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Adams; and two sons, Wesley and John Adams.
She is survived by five daughters, Wanda Woodward, Belinda Myers, Sara Moppin and April Adams, all of Van Buren, and Marsha Cross of Rudy; four sons, Larry, Olen and Timmy Adams, all of Van Buren, and Allen Adams of Rudy; a sister, Ella Mae McEiver of Rogers; 60 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be graveside at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Aaron Adams, Michael Brown, Brian Cross, Tim Adams Jr., Skylar Harris and Austin Adams.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons and granddaughters.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved