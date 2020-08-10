Bertha Adams
Bertha Lee Adams, 86, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Adams; and two sons, Wesley and John Adams.
She is survived by five daughters, Wanda Woodward, Belinda Myers, Sara Moppin and April Adams, all of Van Buren, and Marsha Cross of Rudy; four sons, Larry, Olen and Timmy Adams, all of Van Buren, and Allen Adams of Rudy; a sister, Ella Mae McEiver of Rogers; 60 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be graveside at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Aaron Adams, Michael Brown, Brian Cross, Tim Adams Jr., Skylar Harris and Austin Adams.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons and granddaughters.
.