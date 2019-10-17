Home

Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Paris, AR
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Paris, AR
Bertha Rieder-Wineberg


1927, - 2019
Bertha Rieder-Wineberg Obituary
Bertha Rieder-Wineberg
Bertha Geneva (Yother) Rieder-Wineberg, 92, a resident of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. She was born July 24, 1927, in Denning to the late Adam David and Geneva (Messick) Yother. Bertha was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Mother's Society. In her spare time, she loved bowling and most importantly, spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Gilbert Rieder (the love of her life and father of her children) and Ralph Wineberg; a son, Jimbo Rieder; two grandchildren, Monica Varella and Joshua Yancey; two sisters, Doris Mitchell and Charlotte Michaud; and a brother, David "Sonny" Adam Yother.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol Rieder-Gindhart of Paris; two sons, David Rieder Sr. of Paint Rock and Bill Rieder and wife Ruth of Midway; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Alice Ming of Meriden, Conn., Linda Pader of Plainsville, Conn., Albena Bertrand of Cromwell, Conn., and Bernadine Reed of Magazine; three brothers, John Wilson Yother of Plantsville, Conn., Jimmy Yother of North Haven, Conn., and Gilbert Yother of Yalesville, Conn.; and a host of extended family and friends.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with visitation to follow until 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris with Father Eugene Luke, O.S.B, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, David Jr., Brandon, Cletis, Ryan, Andrew, Nick, Jason and Nate.
Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 18, 2019
