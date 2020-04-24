|
|
Bertha Summers
Bertha Mae Summers, 97, of Alma passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born Jan. 3, 1923, in Heber, Calif., to the late Harry and Grace Bradford. She retired from General Telephone in California and was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Summers; a daughter, Patricia Perron; three sons, Johnny, Tom and Richard Summers; a sister, Minnie Fisher; two brothers, Jess and Harry Bradford; and a grandson, Travis Summers.
She is survived by four grandchildren, Mark Perron, John Perron, Suzanne Fisher and Sharon Stark; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Park Lawn Memorial Park in Commerce, Calif., under the direction of Allen-English and Estrada Funeral Home in Bell Gardens, Calif. Local arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 27 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 641, Van Buren, AR 72957; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at .
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2020