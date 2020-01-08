|
Bessie Travis
Bessie Travis, 86, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Life Church of God in Christ in Fort Smith with burial at Oak Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by three daughters, Yketa Travis, Tammy Perry and Tracy Stafford, all of Fort Smith; three sons, Milo Travis, Tommy Travis and Anthony Travis, all of Fort Smith; 20 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 10, 2020