Bessie Travis
Bessie Travis, 86, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by three daughters, Yketa Travis, Tammy Perry (Robert) and Tracy Stafford, all of Fort Smith; three sons, Milo Travis, Tommy Travis and Anthony Travis, all of Fort Smith; 20 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Life Church of God in Christ, 1810 Greenwood Road, Fort Smith, with burial at Oak Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and 9 am to 7 pm Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020