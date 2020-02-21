|
Beth Hempler
Beth Hempler, 84, of Alma passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Alma from a series of strokes. She was born Sept. 2, 1935, in McAllister, Okla. Beth was a member of Alma Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Hempler of Alma; a son, Jeff and wife Crystal of Alma; a sister, Ida Grace and husband John Neth of Pea Ridge; two grandchildren, Angela Davis of Alma and Robyn Warren (Steven) of Jersey City, N.J.; two great-grandchildren, Colten and Brock Davis, both of Alma; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Alma Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5236 U.S. 64 East, Alma, with a gathering to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Worldwide Work of Jehovah's Witnesses online at www.jw.org.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 23, 2020