Bethly Porterfield
1951 - 2020
Bethly Porterfield, age 69, of Fort Smith died Friday, July 3, 2020, after battling a lengthy illness. She was born April 10, 1951, in Shreveport, La. She was a stubborn, obstinate, argumentative pain in the backside who should probably have smoked and drank far less than she did. She was also good-natured, sweet, and loved her family very much and was very much loved in return. She will be deeply missed.
Bethly was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Harold Haynes Jr.; and a brother, Tom Haynes.
She is survived by two sons, the strikingly handsome Greg and wife Amber and slightly less handsome Ryan and wife Mandie; and six grandchildren, Shavahn, Drew, Hannah, Fate, Emma and Corbin. She is also survived by her really old mother, Pat; and two sisters, who are not exactly spring chickens themselves, Lynn and Ann.
Private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
