Betsy Elaine Walters, 56, of Muldrow died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Crystal Evans of Alexandria, Va.; her father, Franklin Pulliam of Fort Smith; a sister, Deloris Gibbs of Muldrow; and two brothers, Earnest Pulliam of Memphis, Tenn., and Vernon Pulliam of Roland.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 3-5 p.m.
Published in Times Record on May 4, 2019
