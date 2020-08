Or Copy this URL to Share

Betsy Webster

Betsy Ellen Webster, 76, of Fort Smith died Aug, 24, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Charles; a daughter, Tami Johnson; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



