Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bette McRee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette McRee


1932 - 2019
Send Flowers
Bette McRee Obituary
Bette McRee
Bette Ann McRee, 86, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Norman, Okla.
Graveside service was held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Mena under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; three daughters, Jennie Kuhnke of Centerton, Tracie Bissell of Mena and Suzanne Harris of Norman; a stepdaughter, Cathy Hancock of Bella Vista; a stepson, Robert Wilson of Bella Vista; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.