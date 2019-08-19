|
Bette McRee
Bette Ann McRee, 86, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Norman, Okla.
Graveside service was held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Mena under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; three daughters, Jennie Kuhnke of Centerton, Tracie Bissell of Mena and Suzanne Harris of Norman; a stepdaughter, Cathy Hancock of Bella Vista; a stepson, Robert Wilson of Bella Vista; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 20, 2019