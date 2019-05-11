Home

Nelson-Berna Funeral Home & Crematory - Fayetteville
4520 N Crossover Rd.
Fayetteville, AR 72703
479-521-5000
Bettie Horn Obituary
Bettie Horn
Bettie Jean Horn, 82, of Greenland, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home. She was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Lone Oak, Okla., to Elbert Turner and Hallie (Gammill) Turner. She was a retired registered nurse and a Lutheran.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Hallie Turner; sister, Mary Ward; brother, E.C. Turner; and her husband, Paul Kenneth Horn.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth Horn and wife Pamela of Greenland; one daughter, Rhonda Crider of Springdale; one sister, Essie Hixson and husband Jerry of Muldrow; a granddaughter, Lauren Rosso and husband Turner Tomlinson of Fayetteville; many nieces and nephews; and dear longtime friends, Carolyn Norman of Fayetteville, Lisa Norman of Fayetteville, Chris Perceful of Fayetteville and Clifton Cox of Greenland.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, under the direction of Nelson Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
Visitation will be 1:45-2 p.m. Monday at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, prior to the graveside service.
Honorary pallbearers include Michael Hixson, Jerry Dale Hixson, Turner Tomlinson and Kenneth Cox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer Foundation, local animal shelters or the organization of your choice. Flowers may be sent to Nelson Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.nelsonberna.com.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2019
