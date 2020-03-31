|
Bettie Sisk
Bettie Jo Sisk, 71, of Mansfield went to her heavenly home on March 19, 2020. She was the daughter of William Elmer and Ella Mae Allen of Arkoma. Bettie was a retired nurse aide and a homemaker. She loved to take care of her family and cooking lunch for them on Sundays. Bettie was loved by all — her kind word, her caring ways, her sweet smile and, most of all, her pink cancer hat she wore all the time. Bettie was a supporter of finding a cure for cancer.
Bettie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Neal Sisk.
Bettie is survived by two daughters, Teresa Ann Peterson (Keith) and Terre Lin Traylor (Ray), both of Mansfield; three grandchildren, William Wayne Traylor (Victoria) of Mansfield and Oren Ray Traylor, both of Mansfield, and Niki Peterson (Rob) of Huntington; and four great-grandchildren, Conner Bryce and Genevie Ann Traylor, both of Mansfield, and Hailie Nicole and Abbigail Mae Pratter, both of Huntington.
Celebration of life will be held in the spring; family and friends will be contacted when the date is set. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2020