Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Sisk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie Sisk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettie Sisk Obituary
Bettie Sisk
Bettie Jo Sisk, 71, of Mansfield went to her heavenly home on March 19, 2020. She was the daughter of William Elmer and Ella Mae Allen of Arkoma. Bettie was a retired nurse aide and a homemaker. She loved to take care of her family and cooking lunch for them on Sundays. Bettie was loved by all — her kind word, her caring ways, her sweet smile and, most of all, her pink cancer hat she wore all the time. Bettie was a supporter of finding a cure for cancer.
Bettie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Neal Sisk.
Bettie is survived by two daughters, Teresa Ann Peterson (Keith) and Terre Lin Traylor (Ray), both of Mansfield; three grandchildren, William Wayne Traylor (Victoria) of Mansfield and Oren Ray Traylor, both of Mansfield, and Niki Peterson (Rob) of Huntington; and four great-grandchildren, Conner Bryce and Genevie Ann Traylor, both of Mansfield, and Hailie Nicole and Abbigail Mae Pratter, both of Huntington.
Celebration of life will be held in the spring; family and friends will be contacted when the date is set. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -