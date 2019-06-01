|
|
Betty Allen
Betty Northen Allen, 91, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 23, 2018. She was born Oct. 28, 1927, in Selma, La., to the late Robert and Nell Dickinson Northen. She was a retired employee of the Fort Smith Public School System.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Charles Allen; and her son, Marc Allen.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Betty is survived by her son, Kirk Allen and his wife Lori of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and two grandchildren, Evan Allen and his wife Jordan of Enid, Okla., and Evette Allen of Fayetteville.
Cremation was under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019