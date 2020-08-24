Betty Bartlett
Betty Lucille (Gould) Bartlett, 88, of Muldrow passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in hospice care at Ashton Place Nursing Home in Barling. She was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Lansing, Mich. She was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert "Bob" Bartlett; and a son, Gary Bartlett.
She is survived by three sons, Roger Bartlett and wife Judy of Lavaca, John Bartlett and wife Polly of New Blaine and David Bartlett and wife Marie of Amarillo, Texas; four daughters, Mary Baley of Fort Smith, Laurie Whitman and husband Gill of Eaton Rapids, Mich., Karen Lopez and husband John of Lansing and Robin Craig and husband Terry of Jackson, Mich.; 17 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
