Betty Bartlett
Betty Bartlett, 67, of Ozark passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 17, 1953, in Ozark to Howard and Johnnie Bartlett. She retired from Baldor Electric. She loved to travel and crafts. She was a cancer survivor and accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior this year.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Kenneth Bartlett.
She is survived by two daughters, DeAnna Wolfer of California and Laci Osman of Van Buren; two sons, Raymond Martinez and Kenny Martinez, both of California; a brother, Paul Bartlett of California; eight grandchildren, Gary Mack, Breanna, Matthew, Jacob, Chloe, Braden, Mikyla and Logan; and two great-grandchildren, Alice Rose and Isiah.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
