|
|
Betty Baumgartner
Betty Baumgartner, age 83, of Subiaco passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Grand Brook Memory Care in Rogers. She was born Sept. 25, 1936, in Ratcliff, the daughter of the late Jesse George McAndrew and Annie Belle Mainer McAndrew and Mary "Mae" Elizabeth Roberts McAndrew. Betty graduated from County Line High School in 1955. She married Al Baumgartner on Dec. 28, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paris.
Betty was active in the Mothers Society and helped prepare and serve many parish dinners. She worked at Coury House and later at Subiaco Abbey, serving as a baker there for several years; she enjoyed baking special cakes and desserts for the students, brothers and priests before her retirement. She enjoyed her travels and visiting family in California, Louisiana and Iowa. She was an excellent seamstress and made beautiful quilts for her family members and loved welcoming guests and making a home for Al, Julie and Alan. She was much loved and at the center of her large extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred A. Baumgartner; five brothers, Lyndon, George Jr., Bob, Jesse and James McAndrew; and four sisters, Billie Jean Kilmer, Mildred McAndrew, Ida Hensley and Mary Howard.
She is survived by a son, Alan Baumgartner and wife Shana of Farmington, N.M.; a daughter, Julie Baumgartner of Fort Smith; a brother, Dan McAndrew and wife Mary Ann of Hammond, La.; a sister, Georgia Logsdon and husband Steve of Temple, Texas; two grandsons, Cameron Dye and Jake Baumgartner; two granddaughters, Alaina Archuleta and Tawnee Kiefer; and her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral Mass service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Benedict Church with Father Mark Stengel, O.S.B., officiating. Burial will follow at St. Benedict Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.
Rosary service will be said at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Benedict Church in Subiaco. The family will visit with friends from 3-4:30 p.m., prior to the rosary.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Dye, Wayne McAndrew, Gabe Logsdon, Joey Kleck, Randy Howard, Chris Schluterman and Mike Throne.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 26, 2019