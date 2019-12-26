Home

Services
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
2200 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2004
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
St. Benedict Church
Subiaco, AR
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Benedict Church
Subiaco, AR
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
Subiaco, AR
View Map
Resources
Betty Baumgartner Obituary
Betty Baumgartner
Betty Baumgartner, 83, of Subiaco died Dec. 23, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Benedict Church with burial at St. Benedict Cemetery under the direction of Brotherton Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Baumgartner; a son, Alan Baumgartner; a sister, Georgia Logsdon; a brother, Dan McAndrew; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-4:30 p.m. Friday at the church, with rosary at 4:30 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 27, 2019
