|
|
|
Betty Baumgartner
Betty Baumgartner, 83, of Subiaco died Dec. 23, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Benedict Church with burial at St. Benedict Cemetery under the direction of Brotherton Funeral Home in Paris.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Baumgartner; a son, Alan Baumgartner; a sister, Georgia Logsdon; a brother, Dan McAndrew; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-4:30 p.m. Friday at the church, with rosary at 4:30 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 27, 2019