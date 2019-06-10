|
|
Betty Black
Betty Black, 82, of Hackett passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Greenwood. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Betty is survived by her husband, Sammy Black; two sons, Steve Black and wife Susie and Jackie Black and wife Rhonda, both of Hackett; two daughters, Debbi Kelley and husband Robin and Audrey Fair and husband Paul, both of Hackett; one brother, Tommy Smith of West, Texas; three sisters, Norma Owen of Greenwood and Patsy Wilhite and Susan Fox, both of Greenwood; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dallas Black, Dillan Black, Jantzen Black, Bryson Fair, Craig Jones and J.T. Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Robin Kelley, Paul Fair, Cliff Aldridge and Justin Black.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 11, 2019