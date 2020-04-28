|
|
Betty Boggs
Betty Jane Boggs, 87, of Booneville passed from this life on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Booneville. She was born June 23, 1932, in the Blansett community in Scott County to the late John Thomas and Ruth Gertrude (Sutton) Rose. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of Long Ridge Baptist Church, Ione Extension Homemakers Club, The Revelators gospel singing group and the Ione Quilting Club. She enjoyed fishing, singing, working puzzles, crocheting, quilting and playing board games. She loved to play Bingo and trivia, and singing in the Christmas musical at Oak Manor Nursing Center. If you ever played a game with her, you would know she was extremely competitive when it came to winning — just ask her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Billy Boggs; three sisters, Selma, Bonnie and Imogene; three brothers, John, Claude and Albert; a grandson, Timmy; and her parents before mentioned.
She is survived by a son, Edward "Buddy" Lawrence (Cindy) of Ione; four daughters, Cathy Shook (Jim) of Ione, Lou Brigance (Paul) of the Tate community, Karen "Susie" Halford (Bobby) of Booneville and Jan Faulkner (Jack) of Paris; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.
Private graveside will be held at Carolan Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Viewing will be noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Wayne Hayward, Greg Rice, Jeremy Hayward, Kevin Rice, Seth Halford and Mason Reed.
Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters, Caitlin Staton, Sarah Hayward and Sydney Halford.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Oak Manor Nursing Center for the love, kindness and care given to our mom during the past nine years.
In lieu of flowers, and because Betty loved Bingo, the family asks that donations be made to Oak Manor Activity Fund, P.O. Box 170, Booneville, AR 72927.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 29, 2020