Betty Borin
Betty Borin, 84, of Arkoma passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. She was born May 30, 1936, in Leflore to James and Nancy Thomas. She was a retired title clerk from Harry Robinson Pontiac-Buick and a member of First Baptist Church in Arkoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Borin; a sister, Tommie Rosenthal; and a brother, Dallas Thomas.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Reid of Arkoma and Beverly Medley and husband Charlie of Atoka, Okla.; a sister, Mary Childers and husband James of Antlers, Okla.; two brothers, Dickie Thomas and wife Shirley of Sherman, Texas, and Don Thomas and wife Linda of Finley, Okla.; three grandchildren, Amanda Myrick and husband Jeff of Lindsay, Greg Reid of Sand Springs, Okla., and Chris Case and wife Rosa of Gainesville, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Cameron Rains, Christian Case and Caden Case, all of Gainesville, Gracie Myrick of Fayetteville and South Myrick of Lindsay; and a great-great-grandchild, Gabriel Rains of Gainesville. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at First Baptist Church in Arkoma with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Greg Reid, Chris Case, Cameron Rains, Christian Case, Caden Case and South Myrick.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 Sicard Ave., Arkoma, OK 74901.
