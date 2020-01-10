|
|
Betty Branum
Betty Branum, 92, of Fort Smith went to be with her Lord on Jan. 7, 2020. She was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Ozark to Murl Carlyle Jeffers and Vera Cathern Runyon Jeffers. Betty worked for many years at General Electric and was a charter member of Spradling Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Ernest M. Stevenson; her second husband, John L. Branum; a son-in-law, Bob Morgan; a sister, Alice Sue Martin; three brothers, J.O., Jack and Carl "Bill" Jeffers.
She is survived by two daughters, Janice Bell (Michael) of Fort Smith and Janet Morgan of Van Buren; two sons, Frank Stevenson (Kathy) of Fort Smith and Clifford L. Stevenson of Fort Smith; a sister, Sadie Johnson of Fort Smith; two brothers, Ronald Jeffers and Harold (Red) Jeffers, both of Fort Smith; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Celebration of Betty's life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Spradling Baptist Church. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spradling Baptist Church, 3515 N. 50th St., Fort Smith, AR 72904.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020