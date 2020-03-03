|
Betty Broggi
Betty Ruth Broggi, 78, of Paris died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial at Elizabeth Hall Cemetery in New Blaine.
She is survived by her husband, Orville; three daughters, Sylvia Childers, Ruth Inklebarger and Raven Hertlein; four sons, Robert, David, Billy and Kenneth French; a sister, Connie Simmons; a brother, Ben Davis; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020