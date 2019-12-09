|
Betty Brown
Betty M. Brown, 87, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Dec. 7, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born April 9, 1932, in San Augustine, Texas, to the late Johnnie and Effie Bennefield Mills. Betty received her Bachelor of Science degree from East Texas Baptist College. She was a longtime member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church, where she was active with the Woman's Missionary Union (WMU). Betty cherished her family and was a loving mother, grandmother, "Nanny" and great-grandmother.
She was the widow of retired Master Sgt. Gerald M. Brown.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Richard Brown and his wife Jeanne of Muskogee, Okla., and Randall Brown and his wife Barbara and Ryan Brown and his wife Renda, all of Fort Smith; Debra Brown-Murray of Columbia, Tenn., and Corey Storey of Van Buren; a brother, Johnnie Mills of San Augustine; 11 grandchildren, Jason Brown, Zachary Brown, Elizabeth Brown, Natalie Edmonson, Mallorie Sims, Christian Brown, Josh Brown, Taylor Brown, Charley Marie Fox, Bobbey Sue Bowlin and Jackey Lynn Maxwell; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as her caregiver and adopted granddaughter, Ashley Meinert.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Grand Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heart of Hospice who took such loving care of Betty in her final days.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Grand Avenue Baptist Church WMU, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72904; or — Oklahoma and Arkansas Chapter, Western Arkansas Regional Center, 2408 S. 51st Court, Suite F, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 10, 2019