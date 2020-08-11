1/
Betty Bunch
1939 - 2020-08-05
{ "" }
Betty Bunch
Betty J. Bunch, 81, of Spiro died Aug. 5, 2020.
Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by her husband, Vernon; four daughters, Tina Gordon, Casandra Presley, Rose Delannoy and Delois Williams; two sons, Vernon Bunch and Fred Cuble; five sisters, Lucille and Birta Wilson, Ann Ricks, Darlene Carter and Rosie Rawlings; and a brother, Epluribus Massey.
Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
