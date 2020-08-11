Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Bunch

Betty J. Bunch, 81, of Spiro died Aug. 5, 2020.

Private service is under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

She is survived by her husband, Vernon; four daughters, Tina Gordon, Casandra Presley, Rose Delannoy and Delois Williams; two sons, Vernon Bunch and Fred Cuble; five sisters, Lucille and Birta Wilson, Ann Ricks, Darlene Carter and Rosie Rawlings; and a brother, Epluribus Massey.

Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store