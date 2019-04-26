|
|
Betty Byford
Betty Louise Byford, born Aug. 25, 1927, in Hollis, Okla., to the late Joe Olvin and Lillian Mae Hanna. She married Robert Lee Byford on April 10, 1946. She passed from this life April 24, 2019, in Waldron surrounded by her family. She was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1345 Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Lillian Hanna; her husband, Robert Byford; infant son, Bennie Lee Byford; brother, Joe Hanna; sister, Billie Cox; and four sons-in-law, Jerry Boothe, Blue Bates, Jim Bedgood and Gary Offredi.
Betty is survived by her children, Lilly Boothe, Mary Jane Bates-Bedgood, Lawanda Sue Young and husband Jonathan, Mae Byford and companion Mark Oliver, Clinton Byford and wife Jeanetta, Joe Byford and wife Beverly and Ryan Byford and wife Holly. She also leaves behind three brothers, Jim Hanna and wife Lea, Jerry Charles Hanna and wife Vicki and Butch Hanna and wife Janice; and two sisters, Joyce Byford and Peggy Collins and husband James.
Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren, Vincent Johnson, Robert Boothe and wife Debra, Donna Gaines and husband Jeff, Jill Byford, Melissa Williams and husband Michael, Stephanie Morris and husband Anthony, Sarah Jo Byford and Raylan Byford; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and adopted grandkids.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Waldron.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Mike Shaddon and George Crump officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chant Cemetery in Y City, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Byford, Joe Lee Hanna, David Byford, James Hanna, Bud Cox and Dana Kinsey.
Honorary pallbearers are Vincent Johnson, Caleb Gaines, Taylor Gaines, Chris Gaines, Mara Barnett and Zerek Stewart.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 28, 2019