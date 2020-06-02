Betty Callicott
Betty Callicott
Betty Ann Stone Callicott, 81, of Van Buren passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 2, 1938, in Nashville to James Orville and Leila Pauline Reese Stone. She graduated from Nashville High and Texarkana Junior College as a medical technologist. Over her career, she worked at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans in the blood bank and Methodist and Baptist Hospital in Houston writing grants for research. She was a former resident of Metairie, La., and Missouri City, Texas, before moving to Van Buren. She was a devout Christian. She loved God, her family and friends. She was an avid reader and loved to travel and spend time with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert Joseph Callicott Sr., in 2008; her parents; a sister, Bonnie McNew; and a brother, Charles Stone.
She is survived by a daughter, Ann Combs and husband Chuck of Alma; a son, Rob Jr. and wife Lisa of Mitchell, Ind.; a sister, Irma Holt of Canyon, Texas; a brother, Jim Stone of Fort Worth; and four grandchildren, Emily Combs Craig and husband Kyle and Brandon Combs, both of Alma, and David and Jack Callicott, both of Mitchell, Ind.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Valley Church of Christ Missions Budget, 6020 Kibler Road, Van Buren, AR 72956.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
