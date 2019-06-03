|
|
Betty Cole
Betty L. Cole, 61, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loyd L. and Venita (James) Goff.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She was survived by one daughter, Anna King of Fort Smith; two sons, David Lee Bills of Fort Smith and James Michael Bills of Denver; three sisters, Peggy Rogers and Willie May Westerman, both of Booneville, and Louise McClure of Texas; one brother, Johnny Goff of Texas; and six grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be James Bills, David Bills, Joshua Hoover, Chad Rogers, Johnny Goff and Greg Kubatzle.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 4, 2019