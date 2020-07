Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Combs

Betty Combs, 86, of Whitelake, Mich., formerly of Ozark, died April 29, 2020, in Michigan.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at West Park Baptist Church with burial at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by a daughter, Shirley Smagaez; a son, Billy Whitson; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



