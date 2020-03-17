Home

Betty Deason Obituary
Betty Deason
Betty Louise Deason, 90, of Fort Smith passed from this life on March 14, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Ozark to Harvey and Reldia Walker Mullen. Betty worked 30 years as a beautician while co-owning Midland Avenue Restaurant. She spent the last 17 of her working years in the fabric department at Walmart.
Betty was the widow of Kincheloe Joe Deason. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.
Betty is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Robert Westmoreland of Fort Smith; a son, Steven Burdick of Fort Smith; a sister and brother-in-law, Lena and Earl Reed of Fort Smith; three grandchildren Paula and husband Loran McGrew, Bridgett Wolfrum and David Williams and wife Jill; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; as well a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, March 19 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuenralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 18, 2020
