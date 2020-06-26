Betty Deaton
Betty Lue (Selvidge) Deaton passed from this life on June 26, 2020, in Spiro. She was born July 26, 1933, in Higginson to James Amos Selvidge and Dessie Adele (Barker) Selvidge. She married Houston Deaton on Aug. 9, 1950, in Woodruff County. Together they had six children. They lived in Searcy for 18 years, then moved to follow Houston's work.
Betty was of the Baptist faith and attended church until her health declined. She liked to quilt and work with her flowers and garden. She liked to go to garage sales and hold them as well. She was a good cook and her specialties were old-fashioned banana pudding, hamburger vegetable soup, fried chocolate pies and chocolate gravy with homemade biscuits. She raised six children when times were hard and she could make a meal out of nothing. She always cooked three meals a day and was an excellent housekeeper. When her children were young she made their clothes from feed sacks given to her by the neighbor. Betty did the best she could with what she had.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James and Dessie Selvidge; her husband of 55 years, Houston Deaton; a son, Donnie Lee Deaton; a grandson, Devin Deaton; two sisters, Agnes Schales and Shirley Waller; and three brothers, James, Clyde and Gary Selvidge, all of Searcy.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Brinda Taylor and husband Danny of Antlers, Okla.; four sons, Del Deaton and wife Doreen of Spiro, Rick Deaton and wife Mary of Pocola, Roger Amos Deaton and wife Kallie of Spiro and James Deaton and wife Jane Ellen of Spiro; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, William and Arwain; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and loved ones.
Graveside funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Pallbearers will be Brinda Taylor, Danny Taylor, Del Deaton, Rickey Deaton, Roger Deaton and James Deaton.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.