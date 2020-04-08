Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
More Obituaries for Betty Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Dillon


1927 - 2020
Betty Dillon Obituary
Betty Dillon
Betty Lou Dillon, 92, of Texarkana, Ark., entered into rest on April 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Norphlet to Bruce and Thelma Grissette. She was a homemaker and an avid gardener. She loved her children and the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Jack L. Dillon Sr.
She is survived by two sons, Jack L. Dillon Jr. and wife Arlene for Fort Smith and Robert Allen Dillon of Johnson; five grandchildren, Jami Fisher and husband Todd of Little Rock, Sara Dillon and Steven Skidgel, both of Fort Smith, Brian Dillon and wife Shaylan of Springdale and Katie Wilson and husband Josh of Cave Springs; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2020
