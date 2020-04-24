|
|
Betty Drye
Betty Drye, 65, of North Little Rock went to be with Jesus on April 23, 2020. She was born Jan. 23, 1955, in Mena, one of five children of Monroe and Louise Drye. She graduated from Mena High School and attended the University of Arkansas. Betty worked for many years in the medical field in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area. She was a member of Junior League of North Little Rock, where she served as a volunteer for many of the league's community projects.
Betty was a member of Park Hill Baptist Church in North Little Rock, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for single adults, taught in RAs (a mission organization for boys), sang in the adult choir and served as a wedding coordinator.
She was a lifelong collector of all things Mickey Mouse, loved going to estate sales, going to the theater, pearls and socializing with her many friends. She loved children and helped raise many of the children she babysat through the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Mike; a sister, Pat; a niece; and her grandparents.
Betty is survived by two sisters, Vickey Lloyd (Larry) of Fayetteville and Jerry Evans (Mike) of Fort Smith; four nieces; two nephews; and a host of many special friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 27 at Smith-New Rosemont Cemetery, 322 Market St., Benton, under the direction of Smith-North Little Rock Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Vickey and Jerry would like to thank Betty's nurses and caregivers at Arkansas Hospice: Janet, Jennifer and Stephanie.
Memorials in Betty's name may be given to Park Hill Baptist Church, 201 E. C Ave., North Little Rock, AR 72116.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 26, 2020