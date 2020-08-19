1/1
Betty Dunafan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Dunafan
Betty Jean (Long) Dunafan, age 86, passed away Aug. 17, 2020. She was born May 22, 1934. She was a member of Amazing Grace Church in Van Buren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Jim White and Myrtle Gipson White; her first husband, Joe Kenneth Long; her second husband, Harvey Dunafan; a son, Joe Long Jr.; and a son-in-law, Grady Shipley.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Shipley of Barling and Cindi Geheb and husband Jerry of Lavaca; three sons, Gary Long and wife Janet of Brewton, Ala., Stanley Long of Barling and David Dunafan and wife Pat of Newalla, Okla.; a sister, Zona Smothers of Barling; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Lewis Funeral Chapel with Brothers Willie Mooney and Cliff Weldon officiating. Interment will be at Oak Valley Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Logan Long, Chris Thompson, Anthony Geheb, David Dunafan, Allen Miller, Scott Long and Eli Gilstrap.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved