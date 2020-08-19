Betty Dunafan

Betty Jean (Long) Dunafan, age 86, passed away Aug. 17, 2020. She was born May 22, 1934. She was a member of Amazing Grace Church in Van Buren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Jim White and Myrtle Gipson White; her first husband, Joe Kenneth Long; her second husband, Harvey Dunafan; a son, Joe Long Jr.; and a son-in-law, Grady Shipley.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Shipley of Barling and Cindi Geheb and husband Jerry of Lavaca; three sons, Gary Long and wife Janet of Brewton, Ala., Stanley Long of Barling and David Dunafan and wife Pat of Newalla, Okla.; a sister, Zona Smothers of Barling; 16 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 at Lewis Funeral Chapel with Brothers Willie Mooney and Cliff Weldon officiating. Interment will be at Oak Valley Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Pallbearers will be Logan Long, Chris Thompson, Anthony Geheb, David Dunafan, Allen Miller, Scott Long and Eli Gilstrap.



