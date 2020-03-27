Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Betty Dupler-Price


1937 - 2020
Betty Dupler-Price Obituary
Betty Dupler-Price
Betty Sue Dupler-Price went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2020. She was born March 2 in Tipton, Okla., to Haskell and Retha Adkins. Betty received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Arkansas Tech University. She loved quilting, playing bridge and visiting with friends. Throughout her life, she touched many lives and will be greatly missed. She married Carl Dupler and had six children.
Betty accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at age 10 and her life was a living testimony. She was a member at Rye Hill Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; three sisters; a son, Gary Dupler of Tulsa; and a grandson, Chris Sorrells of Russellville.
Surviving are three daughters, Lisa Easton (Dewayne), Carla Betsill and Deby McMahon; two sons, Kelley Dupler (Vi) and Tim Dupler; six grandsons, Heath Sorrells, T.C. and Perry Dupler and Joe, Jessie and Jake Betsill; six granddaughters, Melanie Sorrells, Roseann Beibers, Katy Betsill and Alice, Rachel and Sara Dupler; and six great-grandchildren, Jaden Stubblefield, Rylan, Lillian and Aubree Sorrells, Caiden O'Shea and Kensley Into.
Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rye Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916; or the animal shelter of one's choice.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 28, 2020
