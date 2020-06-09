Betty Dupler-Price
Betty Sue Dupler-Price went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2020. She was born March 2 in Tipton, Okla., to Haskell and Retha Adkins. Betty received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Arkansas Tech University. She loved quilting, playing bridge and visiting with friends. Throughout her life, she touched many lives and will be greatly missed. She married Carl Dupler and had six children.
Betty accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at age 10 and her life was a living testimony. She was a member at Rye Hill Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Celebration of Betty's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at Rye Hill Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Arrangements were under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Ellen Baker, Peggy Dime, Norma Asbridge, Bonnie Stout, Shirley McCarley and Betty Scarborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rye Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916; or the animal shelter of one's choice.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Betty Sue Dupler-Price went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2020. She was born March 2 in Tipton, Okla., to Haskell and Retha Adkins. Betty received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Arkansas Tech University. She loved quilting, playing bridge and visiting with friends. Throughout her life, she touched many lives and will be greatly missed. She married Carl Dupler and had six children.
Betty accepted Jesus Christ as her savior at age 10 and her life was a living testimony. She was a member at Rye Hill Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Celebration of Betty's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13 at Rye Hill Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Arrangements were under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Ellen Baker, Peggy Dime, Norma Asbridge, Bonnie Stout, Shirley McCarley and Betty Scarborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rye Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916; or the animal shelter of one's choice.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.